Manitoba RCMP looking for driver involved in hit and run
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for the driver involved in a hit and run in Thompson last week.
The incident took place on Dec. 15 on Churchill Drive, and involved a white car and a pedestrian.
Police allege the car was being driven west on Churchill Drive near Quartz Street when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street. RCMP said the driver did not stop and left the scene.
The pedestrian, a 37-year-old man from Northlands Denesuline First Nation, went to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Mounties released a photo of the car suspected to be involved in the incident, and are looking to speak with the owner or driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
