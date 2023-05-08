Manitoba RCMP looking for two escaped inmates considered to be dangerous

THE PAS -

The Manitoba RCMP is asking the public for help in finding two inmates who escaped from a correctional facility in northern Manitoba.

According to police, 19-year-old Xander Tardiff and 21-year-old Kelly Castel escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre on Monday evening.

RCMP said the inmates had last been seen at the correctional centre at 6:40 p.m. and escaped moments later on foot.

RCMP responded at 6:45 p.m., and began a search for the pair with the help of Police Dog Services.

A third inmate – who police say had also escaped – was located and arrested at 8:05 p.m.

The Pas #rcmpmb are requesting public assistance in locating 2 escaped inmates from The Pas Correctional Centre earlier this evening. If you’ve seen Xander Tardiff (19)(left photo) or Kelly Castel (21)(right photo), please do not approach. Call RCMP immediately @ 204-627-6200. pic.twitter.com/t6ifr1SKe7 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 9, 2023

Mounties said the pair has a history of violence and should not be approached, adding that they are considered dangerous and a risk to the public.

The Manitoba RCMP issued an Alert Ready message to residents in The Pas, Flin Flon and the surrounding areas. The Saskatchewan RCMP issued a Sask Alert message for those in Creighton and nearby areas.

Officers issued these alerts after learning of the possibility that Tardiff may attempt to harm individuals known to him, and following a report of an attempted break and enter into a home in The Pas.

The search continues for the two inmates.

Roadblocks are being set up in The Pas and surrounding communities and residents can expect an increased police presence during the search.

Those in The Pas and Flin Flon are asked to lock all doors and windows and report anything suspicious to police.

Tardiff is described as 5’11” and 180 pounds. Castel is described as 5’9” and 135 pounds.

Anyone who sees one or both inmates is asked to call The Pas RCMP immediately at 204-627-6200.