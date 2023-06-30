Manitoba RCMP looking for two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous

The Manitoba RCMP has arrested one suspect and is looking for two others in an armed home invasion in Selkirk.

The investigation began at around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday when Mounties were called to the incident at a home on Morris Avenue.

Police allege that three suspects, including one with a gun, broke into the home and confronted the homeowner. Officers said a shot was fired towards the homeowner, who was not physically hurt. The three suspects then left the scene.

One suspect, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on Thursday and charged with a number of offences, including discharging a firearm with intent. He was taken into custody.

Police have identified two other suspects and have obtained arrest warrants.

Chad Hayden Langlois, 38, is wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges including assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, and breaking and entering with intent. He is described as six feet, 215 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Justice Sydney Langlois, 28, is also wanted on an arrest warrant for numerous offences including assault, careless use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm with intent. He is described as six feet, 210 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

These men are considered to be armed and dangerous and may be in the possession of a gun. If you see them, call the police immediately and do not approach.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.