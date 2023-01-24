Manitoba RCMP make arrest in 2016 homicide investigation into baby girl’s death
RCMP say a manslaughter charge has been laid in a seven-year-old probe into the death of a baby girl on a Manitoba First Nation.
Police say the investigation dates back to Jan. 4, 2016, when officers from Virden RCMP received a report of an infant in medical distress at a home on the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, about 50 kilometres west of Brandon, Man.
Mounties were told a two-month-old baby girl was taken to hospital where she was reported to be in critical condition. She died of her injuries weeks later, and her death was ruled a homicide.
The major crimes unit launched an ‘extensive investigation,’ police say, to find who was responsible for the baby’s death.
Mounties say they received new information in April 2022 that advanced the investigation leading to a charge being approved.
Police say Keifer Mecas, 32, from Brandon was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with manslaughter.
He was released for a court appearance scheduled for March 6 in Brandon.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
RCMP continues to investigate.
