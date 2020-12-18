WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba RCMP officer with the Stonewall Detachment has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm following an incident in February.

RCMP said Cst. Sasha Manj, 27, was responding to an emergency call in the Stonewall area on Feb. 20, around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said she was in a marked car and had her lights and sirens on when she entered the intersection at Racetrack Road and Highway 1.

When she entered the intersection there was a crash with two other vehicles.

The people in the other vehicles received minor injuries as well as Manj. They were all treated at the scene and released.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba monitored the investigation being done by the RCMP Central Traffic Services.

RCMP sent the investigation to Manitoba Prosecution Services for review and an opinion on the charges.

Manj has been part of the RCMP for over a year and remains on active duty.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.