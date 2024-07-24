WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault following investigation: police watchdog

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    THE PAS -

    A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged after a woman complained she was assaulted during a domestic call last year.

    Police were called to a home in The Pas in September after receiving reports of a dispute between two women.

    The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said at the time the officers took one of the women into custody where a brief struggle occurred and she was later released.

    The woman later called the RCMP detachment to make a complaint, but details of her injuries have not been released.

    Manitoba's police watchdog recommended charges be laid against the officer following its investigation.

    Const. Kyle Kruzer has been charged with assault and was released on a summons on Tuesday.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

