    • Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash

    An image of the plane crash near the Red Sucker Lake airport. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) An image of the plane crash near the Red Sucker Lake airport. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

    A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.

    The Manitoba RCMP was notified at around 1 p.m. after someone in another plane passing over noticed and reported it. Mounties then secured a helicopter and flew to the area to find the float plane.

    Due to the bog, the pilot was unable to land; however, they were able to hover the helicopter just above the ground long enough for police to bring the man to safety.

    The 64-year-old pilot, who was the only person on the plane, was not physically hurt.

    The Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the incident.

