Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash

A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.

The Manitoba RCMP was notified at around 1 p.m. after someone in another plane passing over noticed and reported it. Mounties then secured a helicopter and flew to the area to find the float plane.

Due to the bog, the pilot was unable to land; however, they were able to hover the helicopter just above the ground long enough for police to bring the man to safety.

The 64-year-old pilot, who was the only person on the plane, was not physically hurt.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the incident.