WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers from the Red River North detachment are asking the public for help in finding a missing 18-year-old woman.

Precious Keeper was last seen on July 18 in Winnipeg. She is described as five foot eight with a slim build and dark brown hair that’s shaved on the right side.

Police ask anyone with information to call 204-668-8322, their nearest police service, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.