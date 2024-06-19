Manitoba RCMP searching for pair of missing teens

RCMP officers in Neepawa, Man., are searching for a pair of missing teenagers.

Mounties learned of the disappearance of Henry Gault, 14, and Dannis Martin, 16, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Gault is described is six feet tall and 180 lbs, with long hair worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white art on the front and sleeves, as well as black sweatpants, tan Timberland boots and a navy/black baseball hat.

Martin is described as five feet tall, petite, with mid-length reddish hair. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with flannel pyjama pants.

Police believe the pair may be in the town of Minnedosa or surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-476-7338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.