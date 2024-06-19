WINNIPEG
    Manitoba RCMP searching for pair of missing teens

    Supplied images of Henry Gault, 14, and Dannis Martin, 16. Supplied images of Henry Gault, 14, and Dannis Martin, 16.
    RCMP officers in Neepawa, Man., are searching for a pair of missing teenagers.

    Mounties learned of the disappearance of Henry Gault, 14, and Dannis Martin, 16, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

    Gault is described is six feet tall and 180 lbs, with long hair worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white art on the front and sleeves, as well as black sweatpants, tan Timberland boots and a navy/black baseball hat.

    Martin is described as five feet tall, petite, with mid-length reddish hair. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with flannel pyjama pants.

    Police believe the pair may be in the town of Minnedosa or surrounding areas.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-476-7338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

