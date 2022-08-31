Manitoba RCMP to give update on Bud Paul homicide investigation

Manitoba RCMP investigators are set to provide an update into the homicide investigation of Bud Paul on Thursday.

It has been more than a year since Mounties last gave an update in the investigation on Dec. 22, 2020.

Investigators said at the time a 36-year-old woman, who was considered a suspect, was arrested and questioned by police before being released without charges.

Paul, 56, was originally reported missing to Winnipeg police on Aug. 7, 2020.

Investigators released images of Paul at a liquor store in Neepawa, Man. on Aug. 1, 2020. He was with two unknown people at the time.

On Aug. 10, 2020, his car was found burned in Winnipeg, and the following day human remains – since identified as Paul – were found by hunters in Roseau River.

Police said Paul was murdered but didn't say how he was killed.

The latest update in the investigation will happen at 10 a.m. on Thursday from RCMP Headquarters.

-With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre