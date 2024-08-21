Manitoba RCMP to provide update on triple homicide investigation

The Manitoba RCMP is set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding a triple homicide near McCreary.

Staff Sgt. Richard Sherring with the major crime services will be speaking at the RCMP headquarters at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after an apparent triple homicide and suicide near McCreary last Friday. A 66-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, and a 35-year-old man were found dead in a home, while a 41-year-old man was found dead on a rural road with an apparent self-inflicted wound.

This is a developing story. More details to come.