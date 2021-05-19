WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s vaccine task force said it is communicating with religious leaders in southern Manitoba to help improve the province’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

At a technical briefing on Wednesday, the task force noted one group it is communicating with is the Mennonite community. It added that those who come from the Mennonite tradition are leading this initiative.

The task force said there are few ways the province can deal with populations and demographics that are falling behind on vaccinations. This includes targeted advertising, community outreach, and a policy or service response.

The province added when it comes to those who are skeptical about getting the COVID-19 vaccine or those who face barriers in accessing it, its work has to be intentional. Some of the efforts Manitoba has already taken on to help make the vaccines more accessible include the transportation program to get people to their appointments and the urban Indigenous clinics.

The task force noted that the overall intention to be vaccinated is slowly climbing.

VACCINE SURVEY

Manitoba is also launching an EngageMB survey on vaccines to understand Manitobans’ vaccine experiences and perceptions. The survey will also seek feedback on the province’s vaccine program.

The questions in the survey will ask about people’s personal experiences, their views on the vaccines, and plans to vaccinate eligible children.

This data will enable Manitoba to implement and adjust its plans.