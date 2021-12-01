Manitoba reports 124 COVID-19 cases, two deaths on Wednesday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba has reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, along with two deaths that have been linked with outbreaks in the province.

The new cases reported Wednesday brings Manitoba's total to 67,999, which includes 1,383 active cases and 65,295 recoveries. Six cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

Of the new cases Wednesday, the province said 63 are not vaccinated, six are partially vaccinated and 55 are fully vaccinated.

The new cases include:

21 cases (12 not fully vaccinated) in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

Four cases (three not fully vaccinated) in the Northern health region;

20 cases (eight not fully vaccinated) in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

48 cases (31 not fully vaccinated) in the Southern Health region; and

31 cases (15 not fully vaccinated) in the Winnipeg health region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 5.2 per cent in Manitoba and 2.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province said 143 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 24 people in the ICU.

Of the people in hospital, the province said 93 people have active cases, including 46 who are not vaccinated, 45 who are fully vaccinated, and two who are partially vaccinated.

Of the people in intensive care, the province said 17 have active cases, including 15 who are not vaccinated and two who are fully vaccinated.

The province reported the deaths of two men in their 90s on Wednesday – one from the Southern Health region whose death is linked to the outbreak at the Third Crossing Manor, and one from the Winnipeg health region whose death has been linked to the outbreak at Grace Hospital (4 North), Surgery Unit.

The province also provided details on the four deaths reported on Tuesday – which include a man in his 40s from the Northern health region, two men in their 60s and 70s from the Southern Health region, and a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, whose death has been linked to the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor.

The total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is now 1,321.

No cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More to come.