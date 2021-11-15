Manitoba reports 399 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths since Friday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba has recorded four more deaths due to COVID-19.

This brings the province's death count to 1,273 on Monday.

Three of the deaths happened on Sunday, two in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region. The first was a woman in her 50s linked to an unspecified variant of concern, the second was a woman in her 100s, also due to an unspecified variant.

The third Sunday death was a woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, connected to an unspecified variant.

The fourth death happened on Monday and was a man in his 80s from the Southern Health Region.

It was also another infectious weekend as 399 new cases were reported since Friday; 140 on Saturday, 102 on Sunday, and 157 on Monday.

There are 1,499 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and the five-day test positivity rate is 5.9 per cent province-wide and 3.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

The breakdown of Monday's cases include:

72 in the Southern Health Region, with 41 not fully vaccinated;

36 in Winnipeg, with 17 not fully vaccinated;

31 in the Northern Health Region, with 13 not fully vaccinated;

12 in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, eight not fully vaccinated; and

Six in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, two not fully vaccinated.

Hospitals are still busy with COVID-19 patients as 146 are receiving care, 111 are still infectious.

There are also 31 people in ICU, with 24 patients with active COVID.

Of the active cases in hospital, 60 are not vaccinated, 47 are fully vaccinated and four have been partially vaccinated.

In the ICU, 21 patients are not vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, the province performed 2,589 tests, bringing the total to 1,132,908 since February 2020.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Health officials are warning Manitobans about two COVID-19 outbreaks in the province.

The first happened at the Portage District General Hospital Dialysis Unit in Portage la Prairie.

The facility has been moved to red or critical on the Pandemic Response System

There has also been an outbreak at Westdale School in Winnipeg. The outbreak is impacting the cohort grade 6-1. The class has been moved to remote learning and the school is now at level orange or restricted on the Pandemic Response System.