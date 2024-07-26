Minister says Houston trip a success as government works to address homelessness in Manitoba

It has been a successful trip for the delegates who went to Houston for a two-day conference to learn about the city's collaborative homeless response according to one of the Manitoba government's ministers.

Housing, Addictions and Homelessness Minister Bernadette Smith is part of the delegation and said it has been a great learning experience for everyone involved.

"We've been able to come together as a group and learn a lot from each other. Houston has that they've also learned a lot from what we're doing in Manitoba. So it's been a really reciprocal learning experience for all of us," said Smith in a phone interview from Houston.

She noted some of the ideas being discussed are already being implemented in the province and this conference is going to allow them to build on what has already been happening.

"We look at how our jurisdictions are similar, but also different and then really look at (Houston's) diversion system and how to keep folks out of incarceration and emergency rooms," she said. "We've formed so many great relationships here in Houston, it's just been an amazing experience."

Houston has been able to reduce homelessness by about 60 per cent and has moved around 32,000 people into homes, the province said.

Along with Smith are representatives from Winnipeg, Thompson and Brandon, as well as organizations like End Homelessness Winnipeg and Main Street Project.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham previously made the trip to Houston last year to talk about homelessness and Smith said they have been working collaboratively with him and all municipalities to take steps forward to address this crisis.

"It's not just the provincial government, the federal government, the municipalities, but it's about everyone, right? Who are we collaborating with? Who are the partners? Who are the frontline folks? Who are those with lived experience? We want to make sure that we have everyone's voice included."

She said it is everyone's responsibility – from the public sector to the private sector – to come together and work toward finding housing for everyone.

Smith noted coordination between organizations and government is the biggest takeaway from the conference and how to get everyone on the same page.

"We are working as fast as we can to get as much housing in Manitoba built so that we can get our relatives into housing and get them the support that they need so that we don't have people houseless in our province."

The Manitoba government earmarked $116 million in its 2024 budget for "construction and upkeep" of affordable housing and plans to build 350 new units, while renovating another 3,000.