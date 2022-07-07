Manitoba reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, increase in ICU admissions

New numbers from the Manitoba government show that last week the province saw a drop in COVID-19 cases, but a slight rise in ICU admissions.

The provincial respiratory surveillance report for June 26 to July 2 shows that there were 125 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases during this week – a decrease of 32 cases compared to the week before.

In terms of severe outcomes resulting from COVID-19, the report shows that 46 people were admitted to the hospital from June 26 to July 2. There was also one death related to the virus.

These numbers are the same as what the province reported in the previous week of June 19 to 25.

However, one number that changed was the ICU admissions. From June 26 to July 2, seven Manitobans were admitted to the ICU, which is an increase of two admissions compared to the week before.

Another number that increased was the test positivity rate, which went from 10.9 per cent to 11.5 per cent.

The province said as of July 2 that 83.1 per cent of Manitobans over the age of five have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 55.2 per cent of residents aged 18 and older have received at least one additional dose.

The City of Winnipeg’s wastewater surveillance data shows ongoing COVID-19 activity, with a general decrease in activity.

This report comes after CTV News Winnipeg reported on Tuesday that the new sub-variants of COVID-19 are in the province, with provincial surveillance estimating about one in 10 cases are BA.5.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.