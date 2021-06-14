WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba has recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 case count since mid-April, with 124 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

This brings Manitoba's total number of cases to 54,481, including 3,111 active cases and 50,268 recoveries.

This is the lowest daily case count in the province since April 19, when 108 cases were reported in a single day.

The province has a five-day test positivity rate of 10.7 per cent.

Along with the cases, the province reported two more deaths including a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, and a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg whose death has been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant of concern.

This brings the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,102. The province said one death reported over the weekend was removed due to a data correction.

This is a developing story. More to come.