Manitoba reports more than 120 COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba has reported 128 new cases of COVID-19, along with four more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the new cases on Tuesday bring the province's total to 67,877, which includes 1,418 active cases and 65,140 recoveries.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba increased to 1,319, though the province did not provide any details on the four deaths.

Of the new cases on Tuesday, the provincial dashboard shows 69 are unvaccinated, seven are partially vaccinated and 52 are fully vaccinated.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.2 per cent.

This is a developing story. More to come.