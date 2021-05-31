WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting a number of potential COVID-19 exposures, including on flights, Winnipeg Transit buses, as well at a Costco in Winnipeg.

According to the province, there was a possible exposure on a Perimeter Air flight on May 20 from Garden Hill to Winnipeg. Manitoba did not provide any information on the flight number or the affected seats.

There was also a potential exposure on WestJet flight WS475 from Toronto to Winnipeg on May 20. The affected seats were rows 13 to 19.

The province noted that anyone who travelled by flight within Manitoba and sat in affected seats on a plane with a possible exposure is considered a close contact and has to self-isolate for 14 days after the flight and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on the flights of potential exposure who did not sit in the affected seats should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

Anyone who enters Manitoba from another province or country must complete a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

Manitoba is also reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at Costco Kenaston in Winnipeg. This possible exposure took place on May 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

WINNIPEG TRANSIT

The Manitoba government is reporting a number of possible exposures on Winnipeg Transit buses between May 17 and May 27.

These possible exposures took place on a number of routes including:

Blue Line from Pembina Highway and Greencrest Avenue to Graham Avenue and Garry Street from 6:55 a.m. to 7:20 a.m on May 17 to 21 and May 24 to 27;

Blue Line from Graham Avenue and Garry Street to Pembina Highway and Greencrest Avenue from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on May 17 to 21 and May 24 to 27;

Route 11 from Portage Avenue and Woodhaven Drive to Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street from 9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on May 24; and

Route 21 from Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street to Portage Avenue and Ronald Street at 6:35 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. on May 25.

A full list of all the potential transit exposures can be found online.

Those who were at Costco or on one of the buses on the dates and times of the possible exposures do not need to self-isolate. However, they should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.