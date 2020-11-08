WINNIPEG -- Three more deaths and more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba on Sunday.

The deaths, announced in the province’s daily news bulletin, all occurred in Winnipeg. One of the deaths was a woman in her 90s and is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Seine River Retirement Home. The other two deaths were a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 106.

The province also announced 441 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The cases are located in the following health regions.

16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

12 cases in the Northern health region;

Nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

86 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region; and

318 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

There are now 4,849 active cases of COVID-19, while 3,175 people have recovered.

The province said 173 Manitobans are now hospitalized, with 25 people in intensive care.

Manitoba’s five-day test-positivity rate is 9.2 per cent, while the City of Winnipeg’s test-positivity rate is 8.9 per cent.

Since March, there have been 8,130 cases of COVID-19 reported.

A total of 3,590 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total to 285,269 since early February.