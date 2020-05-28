WINNIPEG -- After five consecutive days without new COVID-19 cases, Manitoba is reporting two new cases in the province.

The cases were announced in a bulletin sent Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases since March 12 to 294.

According to data from the province, the two new cases were both in Winnipeg. Both cases were in males aged 20-29.

Of the cases, only 14 are considered active, and 273 patients have recovered from COVID-19. The total number of deaths remains at seven.

There are no patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the province performed 725 laboratory tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests performed to 41,191 since February.

Health officials hold COVID-19 case briefings on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.