Manitoba residential school survivor who met with Pope returns home

A residential school survivor who met with Pope Francis before he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system returned home to Manitoba.

A welcome ceremony took place at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to welcome back Linda Daniels, a residential school survivor from Long Plain First Nation.

Daniels was part of the delegation of Metis, Inuit and First Nations representatives who travelled to the Vatican to meet with the Pope, seeking an apology for the church’s role in the residential school system.

Drummers played as Daniels made her way down the stairs at the airport.

Juanita Bunn, Linda’s daughter, were among those in attendance who gathered to welcome her home.

“I’m so proud, I’m beyond emotional,” she said.

Juanita said she is happy her mom was able to be part of the historic trip.

“We’re happy she’s home, we’re happy she got to experience this,” she said. “She made history. I’m very proud of her.”

Pope Francis has said he will visit Canada to speak further with residential school survivors, though a date has not been set.