WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will be able to weigh in on the vaccine rollout in the province next week.

Two telephone town halls have been scheduled for April 13 and April 15.

The town halls will include Health and Seniors Care Minister Health Stefanson, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, the co-lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force.

The first town hall will be for people in rural and northern Manitoba and the second will be for those living in Winnipeg.

Both events start at 6:30 p.m. and people can register on the Engage MB website.

The Manitoba government also updated the age eligibility for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the eligibility criteria to receive the vaccine includes people 62 years of age or older and First Nations people 42 or older.

For the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine, people ages 55-64 with “specific high-risk health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19,” can receive the vaccine, as well as everyone over the age of 65.

Priority will be given to people who might not be able to attend a super site or a pop-up clinic.

The AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine is administered in medical clinics and pharmacies across Manitoba.

Manitoba has so far administered 222,130 doses of the vaccine, including approximately 158,000 first doses.