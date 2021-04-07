WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced 25 new COVID-19 variant cases in Manitoba on Wednesday.

Of those, 22 are the B.1.1.7 variant – 21 in Winnipeg and one in the Prairie Mountain Health Region. Three cases have been uncategorized – two in Winnipeg and one in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

There have been 261 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 20 cases of the B.1.351 variant, and 18 have not been categorized, for a total of 299.

One death was also announced Wednesday. It was a man in his 90s from the Winnipeg area.

The death toll is now 943.

The province added another 109 cases of COVID-19, but two previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction. There have been 34,656 cases since March 2020.

Winnipeg had the highest number of new cases with 51. In the rest of the province, 49 cases were in the Northern Health Region, four cases were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, three cases were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and two cases were in the Southern Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 4.8 per cent throughout the province and 4.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba has 1,294 active cases and 32,419 people have recovered.

There are 61 people in hospital with active COVID-19, including 14 people in intensive care. Another 79 people are in hospital who are no longer infectious with COVID-19 but still require care, including 18 people in ICU.

On Tuesday, 2,073 tests were performed, bringing the total to 594,609 since February 2020.