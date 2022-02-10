Manitoba’s busiest border crossing remains blocked by protesters

Manitoba RCMP say the Emerson Port of Entry remains shut down due to a vehicle blockade that has been in place since late Wednesday night.

Mounties said the blockade consists of about 50 vehicles, ranging from trailers to farm equipment, and is blocking traffic in both directions.

Many of the vehicles carried signs against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

David Carlson, the reeve of the Emerson-Franklin, said he is concerned the blockade could affect his residents’ ability to go about their daily lives, whether that is going to doctor appointments or their jobs.

“We do have people here that have friends and family across the border so it will cause some definite issues,” Carlson said. “We’re going to have to work with the RCMP, and I know they are working with spokespeople with the protest so hopefully we will be able to come to some kind of agreement to have some access.”

Carlson said previous protests in the area forced some people to use back roads and with Thursday’s weather, it could lead to people getting stuck.

Another concern was the ability of first responders to access the port but said he was told by RCMP emergency vehicles would be permitted to get through.

The protest was not sitting well for one truck driver waiting to get through.

“They’re taking my livelihood away,” he said.

The driver said the protesters told him it was about freedom.

“They have freedom, they can do whatever they want but they shouldn’t be blocking us,” he said. “Where does it end?”

One of the protesters said the views of the driver were not representative of the majority.

“Most guys are for this,” he said. “There’s more positive than negative.”

Carlson said he hopes cooler heads will prevail.

“We know that this is hard on the local economy and the economy in general so our hopes are this can be resolved soon,” Carlson said.

RCMP said they have officers on the scene monitoring the blockade to maintain public safety. An RCMP spokesperson said it is their understanding there has been contact with a person involved in the blockade but was unable to provide an update on their progress.

TRUCKING INDUSTRY PAYING HEAVY PRICE: CTA

The closure follows similar demonstrations at border crossings in Coutts, Alta. and at the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario. Stephen Laskowski, president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said the patience of drivers and the “vast majority” of the trucking industry have for the blockades has expired.

“The trucking industry and its drivers are paying a heavy price for the unlawful actions of those who choose to politicize and target our borders and highways and choke off trade between Canada and the United States,” Laskowski wrote in a statement. “Their actions simply hurt Canadians and they have shown a blatant disregard for all the lives they are impacting.”

Laskowski said all Canadians have the right to peaceful protests, but said the people preventing vehicles from crossing the border in both directions are not “peaceful protesters.”

He said drivers have been stuck at border crossings for four to eight hours, many of whom have gone without access to food or washrooms.

Laskowski said the CTA wants all levels of government to put plans in place to end the current blockades and prevent future disruptions at border crossings.