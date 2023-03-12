Manitoba's Dunstone beats Wild Card 1's Bottcher in Brier semifinal
LONDON, Ont. - Manitoba's Matt Dunstone is moving on to the Tim Hortons Brier final.
He beat Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher 7-5 in semifinal play Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens.
Bottcher was light with his final draw to give Dunstone a steal of two and the victory. Dunstone will play defending champion Brad Gushue in the evening final.
Gushue earned a direct berth to the championship game with a 5-4 victory over Dunstone in the Page 1-2 game on Saturday night.
The Brier champion will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa.
Gushue's St. John's, N.L.-based team has won four Brier titles over the last six years.
