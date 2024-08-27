Manitoba's first marine research facility opens in Churchill

The province's first marine research facility has officially opened its doors in Churchill, ushering in a new era of research innovation in Manitoba.

The University of Manitoba held the grand opening of the Churchill Marine Observatory (CMO) Tuesday, with municipal, provincial, federal and community leaders on hand to mark the occasion.

Touted as a globally unique major research facility, it is dedicated to studying the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing Hudson Bay and Arctic Ocean.

"This is one of the biggest days in the research history of Manitoba," Feiyue Wang, professor and the observatory's project lead, told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg in an interview.

According to the University of Manitoba, the facility's location next to Canada's only Arctic deep-water port will give researchers access to marine and Arctic life like never before.

CMO is made up of several labs and facilities. Its Ocean-Sea Ice Mesocosm Facility consists of two outdoor pools designed to simultaneously accommodate contaminated and controlled experiments on different scenarios for marine and freshwater environments.

The observatory's Ocean-Sea Ice Mesocosm Facility is shown in an undated image. (University of Manitoba)

The Environmental Observing System monitors the main shipping land to and from the Port of Churchill. It will help gather data in a push to increase baseline knowledge of general oceanography.

Topping it off is Research Vessel (RV) William Kennedy, Canada's first research vessel dedicated exclusively to the 'typically understudied region' of Hudson Bay.

Tantamount to the facility's mission, Wang said, is not only studying the effects of climate change on the region, but the opportunities it presents.

Research Vessel (RV) William Kennedy is shown in an undated image taken via drone off the coast of Churchill, Man. (University of Manitoba)

For example, the Port of Churchill, which is Canada's only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, typically has an operational season of three months or so due to weather conditions.

"With the dramatically changing sea ice conditions throughout Hudson Bay, the prospect is there that shipping season could be significantly extended to at least half a year and in the foreseeable future, could be all year round," he said.

"Along with that, there are many, many exciting opportunities but there also challenges and concerns."

Wang says the observatory allows them to study those risks and develop the tools and technology to mitigate them.

University of Manitoba President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Michael Benarroch says the post-secondary institution has been building partnerships with Inuit and First Nations communities and organizations in the Arctic as it developed the facility.

"We have been asking how we can ensure our work brings truly positive benefits to northern communities through responsible economic developments and environmental protections," he said in a news release.

"Now, the Churchill Marine Observatory will provide answers to these and many other questions."

The facility was funded by a combined investment of $45 million from the Canada Foundation for Innovation, the Manitoba and Alberta provincial governments, and several federal and private partners.

It is also available for outside booking by organizations conducting Arctic research.

- With files from CTV's Rachel Lagacé

The Churchill Marine Observatory is shown in an undated image. (University of Manitoba)