WINNIPEG -- A former Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba is looking back on his interactions with Prince Philip, and how the Duke of Edinburgh inspired his name.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip’s death on Friday. He was 99.

Philip Lee, who served as the Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba from 2009 to 2015, said it is a sad occasion to hear about the death of Prince Philip, who inspired his name.

Lee explained that when he was a young student in Hong Kong, he went to a school run by Canadian missionary nuns.

“That was the only Canadian school in Hong Kong,” he said. “How my father sent me there I have no idea.”

Lee said the nuns converted him to Catholicism, which meant he had to be baptized and choose a Christian name.

“I was in the classroom, looking at the wall where Prince Philip’s picture was hung there and I said, ‘I want his name.’ That’s how I got my name Philip from there on,” he said.

MEETING HIM IN 2010

Lee also remembered meeting The Queen and Prince Philip during an official visit to Winnipeg in 2010.

“I was the first one to give them a welcome from Manitoba, and then I introduced Her Majesty to the premier and the rest of the dignitaries,” he said.

Lee noted that he also got the opportunity to introduce his family to the Royals.

He said when it got time to introduce his grandson, whose name is also Philip, the Queen commented, "Oh, there will be three Philips here today."