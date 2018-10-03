A Winnipeg mayoral candidate was arrested this week.

Venkat Machiraju confirms he was picked up by police on Tuesday and charged with breaching a protection order. He was later released.

Machiraju says he accidently pocket dialed a person connected to the order.

His campaign manager tells CTV News the candidate had a stroke three months ago and has trouble with one of his hands. He also says that’s when the alleged breach took place.

Machiraju says he has a court date on Nov. 7.