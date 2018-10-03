Featured
Winnipeg mayoral candidate arrested
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 5:30PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 3, 2018 6:56PM CST
A Winnipeg mayoral candidate was arrested this week.
Venkat Machiraju confirms he was picked up by police on Tuesday and charged with breaching a protection order. He was later released.
Machiraju says he accidently pocket dialed a person connected to the order.
His campaign manager tells CTV News the candidate had a stroke three months ago and has trouble with one of his hands. He also says that’s when the alleged breach took place.
Machiraju says he has a court date on Nov. 7.