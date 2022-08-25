Manitoba's justice minister wants changes to bail for knife-related crimes

Manitoba’s justice minister is calling for changes to the Criminal Code to make it more difficult for those who commit violent crimes using knives to obtain bail.

In a statement on Thursday, Kelvin Goertzen said he wrote to the federal Justice Minister David Lametti asking for the change, noting that it is the federal government’s responsibility to set bail standards.

In his statement, Goertzen said that it is currently more difficult for an accused who has been charged with a firearm-related offence to obtain bail. The minister wants Lametti to consider changes to the Criminal Code that would add knives to the same provision, making it more difficult for an offender who used a knife to get bail as well.

Goertzen said the issue of violent crime is a concern for Winnipeg and many communities in Manitoba. He added the government has taken steps to stop the use of guns, but that many acts of violence involve knives.

“Too often, those that use knives as weapons have a previous violent history and at times are on bail awaiting trial on offences when they are alleged to have committed another violent crime,” he said in a statement.

“This is frustrating for Manitobans and devastating for those who are victimized.”

Goertzen said the province will be offering further suggestions for the Criminal Code in the weeks ahead.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Lametti for comment.