    • Manitoba's new MLA to be sworn in on Monday

    MLA-elect Carla Compton speaks to the media alongside Premier Wab Kinew and members of the NDP Caucus at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday June 19, 2024. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press) MLA-elect Carla Compton speaks to the media alongside Premier Wab Kinew and members of the NDP Caucus at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday June 19, 2024. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press)
    Manitoba’s newest NDP MLA is set to be sworn in to office on Monday.

    Carla Compton won the Tuxedo byelection last month, beating the PC Party by 617 votes.

    The Tuxedo seat had been a PC stronghold since 1981 when the riding was first created. The seat was left empty after former Premier Heather Stefanson announced her resignation.

    Compton, who is a registered nurse, focused on health care throughout her campaign.

