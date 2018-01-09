

During the holiday season, nearly 4,500 hundred Manitobans chose to use Operation Red Nose's service rather than risk driving impaired by alcohol or drugs, a slight increase from 2016.

“Year after year, Operation Red Nose demonstrates its value to our communities in a number of ways,” says Judy Murphy, President and CEO. “The service, through generous donations from our riders and sponsors, helps support youth sports in our province while also putting the spotlight on the issue of impaired driving – an issue that Manitoba is increasingly invested in.”

“The fact that nearly 4,500 Manitobans made the right decision to call ORN for a safe ride home rather than risk driving when impaired by alcohol or drugs, is a positive step," said Warn Keith, vice-president and CAO of Manitoba Public Insurance. "(A positive step) in changing the traffic safety culture in Manitoba; a culture in which all road users take personable responsibility for keeping our roads and each other safe.”

Also increased was the amount of money raised through the service for a number of organizations across the province. Ten communities across Manitoba donated over $95,000, nearly $10,000 more than the previous year.

Operation Red Nose is a free, volunteer-run designated driver service that has operated during the holiday season for the past 23 years.

2,500 Manitobans volunteered over the 2017 holiday season.