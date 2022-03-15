Manitoba's public health orders have officially ended

LIVE @ 10:30 EDT | President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to address Canada's Parliament today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will virtually address Canada's Parliament today, where he's expected to speak about the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine. In his joint address to members of the House of Commons and Senate inside the House chamber, Zelensky will likely also revive his continued calls for further urgent assistance.

