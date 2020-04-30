WINNIPEG -- The province’s plan to slowly ease restrictions on non-essential businesses and reopen the economy is good news for some, but not all.

“To see large gatherings or events like concerts or festivals, that will not be realistic for some time,” said Premier Brian Pallister during a press conference on Wednesday.

Erick Casselman, owner of Park Theatre said it wasn’t the news he was hoping for. Park Theatre is a small venue that hosts over 300 shows and concerts a year.

“The unfortunate thing is there’s no guidance,” said Casselman. “Sometimes bad news is better than no news.”

Casselman said he’s been closed for over six weeks, and he’s concerned because the province hasn’t given a concrete timeline for when he can reopen.

In regards to venues reopening - the Province of Manitoba’s website said there will be no large gatherings or events until at least September 2020. It added that public health officers will make decisions based on evidence at the time.

John Scoles, President of Times Change(d) High and Lonesome Club, said he would prefer to stay closed. He believes it’s too early to reopen, even for the businesses that are allowed to on May 4.

“I’m kind of glad that we don’t have a patio,” said Scoles. “That would put a lot of pressure on me and my staff.”

Casselman said he’s been selling Park Theatre merchandise and gift cards to stay afloat, but he’s looking forward to the day he’ll be able to get back to business.

“Hopefully in September, but safety first,” said Casselman.