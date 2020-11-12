WINNIPEG -- On the first day that Manitoba moves into the critical or red restrictions, Manitoba’s top doctor will be giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, will speak at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The news conference comes as the entire province moves into code Red restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 cases in the province.

However, late Wednesday, the province reversed course on one of its restrictions regarding gathering sizes.

In the initial restrictions announced this week, social contacts would need to be limited to members of each household, and social gatherings were not permitted.

However, the public health order published Wednesday night said the maximum gathering size will be five people.

“This applies to ceremonies such as weddings and funerals and social events like banquets and receptions, as well as informal gatherings such as dinners and house parties,” the health order read.

On Tuesday, Manitoba reported the deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nine deaths reported. The death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 123, with a total of 9,308 COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More to come.

-With files from CTV’s Renee Rodgers and Devon McKendrick