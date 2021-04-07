WINNIPEG -- The province’s top doctor is recommending people wear masks outdoors when gathering with people outside of their household.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said on Tuesday the recommendation comes on top of the indoor mask mandate.

“Even if you're gathering outdoors, I recommend wearing a mask if you're gathering with people outside of your home,” said Roussin on Tuesday.

He said while the risk for COVID-19 transmission is much lower outdoors, it isn’t zero, so it is important for any person who is showing symptoms to stay home and get tested.

Roussin noted current health orders do place limits on the size of outdoor gatherings. Currently, a maximum of 10 people are allowed to gather on private property and 25 people can gather on public property.

The province recommends people use masks in all shared spaces with non-household members, both indoors and outdoors, where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

“So enjoy the spring weather, be active, be outside. But do remember those gathering sizes,” said Roussin.

