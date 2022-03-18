Manitoba's top First Nations leader Arlen Dumas facing sexual assault allegations

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), is pictured in an undated image. Dumas is facing serious allegations after a senior staff member accused him of harassment and sexual assault. Dumas, who has not been charged with a crime, has been suspended from his role as Grand Chief for the duration of the investigation. (CTV File Photo) Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), is pictured in an undated image. Dumas is facing serious allegations after a senior staff member accused him of harassment and sexual assault. Dumas, who has not been charged with a crime, has been suspended from his role as Grand Chief for the duration of the investigation. (CTV File Photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

In video call, Biden presses China's Xi on Russia support

Face to face by video, U.S. President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island