Manitoba's top First Nations leader Arlen Dumas facing sexual assault allegations

Manitoba's top First Nations leader, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), is facing serious allegations after a senior staff member accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The complaint, which was filed on Monday, prompted the AMC executive council to hold an emergency meeting Friday where they decided Dumas will have to stay off the job while the matter is investigated.

In a letter obtained by CTV News, which was sent to the AMC’s executive council and a member of the AMC’s women’s council, the staff member filed a complaint about workplace culture and harassment.

“This letter also serves to bring immediate attention to breaches of code of conduct of the AMC constitution, in my opinion, based on my personal experiences of harassment, sexual harassment, and sexualized violence by Grand Chief Arlen Dumas,” the staff member writes.

CTV News is not identifying the complainant, who declined an interview, because they say they are a victim of sexual assault.

“Since my second day of employment I have felt harassed by Grand Chief Dumas, via phone, in person and virtually,” the staff member writes. “My personal experience of harassment and sexual misconduct has created an unsafe work environment where I have been subjugated to gender-based violence.”

“I am unable to provide more details to this issue, as a formal complaint has been filed with the Winnipeg Police Service sex crimes unit.”

Dumas has not been charged with a crime.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed Friday an incident number has been generated.

The AMC said its executive council of chiefs held an emergency meeting and based on legal advice it decided to launch an investigation into the complaint and suspend Dumas for the duration of the investigation.

Dumas was first elected as grand chief in 2017. He took a leave of absence two years later after being accused by a different woman of sending her unwanted messages — allegations which Dumas denied, saying they came from a fake Facebook account and were not his.

News of these latest allegations against the grand chief prompted advocate Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, the chair of the National Family and Survivors Circle, to reach out to victims of any gender-based violence and offer support.

"When you’re looking at the experience of violence and the trauma, and the fear of publicly disclosing your experience — it’s a very difficult journey to be on," Anderson-Pyrz said.

Dumas could not be reached for comment.

The AMC said existing workplace harassment policies and the AMC's constitution will be reviewed and changes will be considered.

AMC’s executive council of chiefs will reconvene on March 21 to appoint an acting grand chief.