WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s unemployment rate nearly doubled between March and April, according to the monthly report from Statistics Canada released Friday morning.

The monthly report gives the first glimpse of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the national economy, as 1,993,800 jobs across Canada were reported lost last month.

In Manitoba, the unemployment rate for April 2020 was 11.4 per cent, up from 6.4 per cent in March 2020.

One year ago, Manitoba’s unemployment rate was 5.1 per cent.

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate was 13 per cent in April, the second-highest unemployment rate since December 1982, during the recession in the early 1980s.

In March, the national unemployment rate was 7.8 per cent, with more than one million jobs lost nationwide.

-With files from The Canadian Press

-This is a developing story. More to come.