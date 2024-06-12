WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba school board under review, province appoints oversight panel

    classroom
    WINNIPEG -

    The Manitoba government has appointed a panel to oversee a school board that has been shaken by controversy.

    Education Minister Nello Altomare says the three-member panel will ensure the Mountain View School Division is focused on student learning and well-being, with an eye on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation.

    One of the trustees was widely condemned in April, when he said residential schools started as a good thing and that the term "white privilege" is racist.

    Earlier this month, the school division's superintendent was removed and three trustees resigned.

    The province launched a governance review of the board, which is still underway.

    Altomare says that while provincial law gives him the power to dissolve the board, it's not a step he's considering right now.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

