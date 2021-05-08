WINNIPEG -- Three more Manitobans have died from COVID-19, and the province is reporting another 488 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

Health officials said one death is a woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region.

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and a man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region also died from the virus, with both of those cases linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Manitoba is 990.

Manitoba also announced 488 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 41,425 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Three previous cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

Winnipeg’s test positivity rate is 10.5 per cent, while the provincial test rate is 12.6 per cent.

The majority of the new cases were in Winnipeg, with 389 cases reported. The Northern Health Region had nine cases, the Prairie Mountain Health Region had 30, the Southern Health Region had 43 and 17 cases were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

There are 139 people with active cases of COVID-19 in hospital, including 44 people in intensive care units. In addition, 61 people have been hospitalized who are no longer infectious with COVID-19 but still require care, while ten patients are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

Manitoba currently has 3,237 active cases and 37,198 people have recovered.

On Friday, 4,462 COVID-19 tests were completed, bringing the total number of lab tests since early February 2020 to 690,365.