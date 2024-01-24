Manitoba schools put in hold and secure after gun threat at nearby credit union

Schools in a Manitoba town went into a hold and secure Wednesday morning after a gun threat was made at a nearby credit union.

Stonewall RCMP were notified Wednesday morning at around 10:15 a.m. of the incident. They were told a phoned in firearm threat was made by an unknown person towards Access Credit Union on Main Street in Teulon, Man.

Officers were dispatched to the credit union to investigate, while nearby schools were placed in a hold and secure as a precaution.

Mounties on scene found there was no credible threat to the business and as a result, the public was not deemed at risk.

Police say an investigation into the origin of the phone call is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stonewall RCMP or Crime Stoppers.