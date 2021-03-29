WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 variants of concern are on the rise in Manitoba as health officials announced 136 new cases on Monday.

These cases are new and sequenced cases. Five of the cases are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 14 are in the Southern Health Region and 117 are in the Winnipeg area.

There have been a total of 259 variant cases found in Manitoba – 116 of the B.1.1.7 variant which was first found in the United Kingdom, 14 of the B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa, and 129 cases have not been categorized.

The province also added 53 new cases, pushing the total to 33,975 since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 4.2 per cent in Manitoba and 3.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, the Northern Health Region had the largest jump with 27 cases, 21 cases are from Winnipeg, both the Prairie Mountain Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had two cases each and one case is from the Southern Health Region.

Manitoba has 1,177 active cases and 31,864 people have recovered.

There are currently 66 people in hospital with active COVID-19, including 11 people in ICU. Another 83 people are no longer infectious but still require care, including 16 in intensive care.

No new deaths were reported on Monday, meaning the death toll stays at 934.

On Sunday, 1,685 tests were completed, bringing the total to 579,262 since February 2020.