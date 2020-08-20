WINNIPEG -- Parts of Manitoba were hit with a severe summer storm on Wednesday night, bringing with it a funnel cloud and egg-sized hail to parts of the province.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) the Binscarth, Man., area got it the worst, with a funnel cloud spotted west of town, as well as egg-sized hail.

Source: Chris Graham/Twitter

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported, ECCC issued a tornado warning shortly before 6 p.m. for the Municipality of Russell-Binscarth. By 6:30 p.m., the weather agency placed the area under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Source: Jordan Carruthers/ Twitter

According to ECCC, some of the other parts of the province hit by hail include Birtle, Man., which saw quarter-sized hail and Russell, Man., which got hail that ranged in size from a quarter to a loonie.

Those living in Souris, Man., experienced wind gusts up to 111 km/h, with those in Dominion City, Man., getting 45.5 millimetres of rain.

Source: Tara Hearn

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen and Danton Unger.