WINNIPEG -- Manitoba sees highest single-day spike of COVID-19 deaths since March

The province has announced 11 more people have died of COVID-19 in Manitoba – the highest single-day spike in deaths since the pandemic first hit the province.

On Wednesday, Dr. Brent Roussin announced the most recent deaths caused by the virus, which include:

A woman in her 50s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

Two men in their 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region;

Two men in their 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region;

Two men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge;

A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region.

Since March, 190 Manitobans have died due to COVID-19. Wednesday saw the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 deaths. The province previously reported 15 deaths on Saturday, but the deaths occurred throughout the previous week due to a backlog in reporting.

The province also announced 400 new cases as of Wednesday, though one case was removed from the total as it was a duplicate.

More than half of these cases are in the Winnipeg region which reported 239 new cases, bringing the five-day test positivity rate in the city to 13.8 per cent.

The other cases include:

20 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

40 cases in the Northern health region;

eight cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

93 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

Manitoba also saw the highest five-day test positivity rate yet on Wednesday, as it reached 14.2 per cent. This rate has been steadily increasing in Manitoba for more than a week.

The province announced 108 more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,432. There are more than 7,300 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Wednesday.

Since March, there have been 12,007 total cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More to come.