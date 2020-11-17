WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier hinted the province is considering a potential extended Christmas break for students and staff in the province.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Premier Brian Pallister said Manitoba was considering an extension of the Christmas break next month.

Later in the news conference, the premier said discussions are underway with Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen, but did not say when an announcement could be made.

“I’m not trying to imply decisions at this point,” Pallister said. “There’s a lot of consultation that has to be involved.”

The idea of extending school breaks in December is an idea that has been floated in other parts of Canada to help deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he is considered a temporary closure of schools in the province, and Concordia University also announced it would extend its winter break by one week.

CTV Winnipeg’s Mike Arsenault will have more on this story at 6 p.m.

-With files from CTV’s Nicole Bogart.