Manitoba sending equipment, crew members to help with Alberta wildfires

As more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta, Manitoba is sending equipment and an air attack officer to help with the situation.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Manitoba government said the province is helping with the firefighting efforts by deploying two water bombers, one bird dog aircraft, and one air attack officer with an additional support staff.

The crew members are set to leave for Alberta soon and will be based out of Lac La Biche.

As of Monday morning, several thousand people have been ordered to leave their homes due to the wildfires.

Alberta’s provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

- With files from The Canadian Press.