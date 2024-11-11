Manitoba-shot Christmas movie nearly tops box office

A Manitoba-shot Christmas movie was on the nice list at the box office last weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” finished in second place last weekend, raking in $11.1 million. It was bested by “Venom: The Last Dance," which netted $16.2 million.

Based on the 1972 book of the same name, the holiday flick follows six siblings who sneak into church searching for snacks only to walk away with the lead roles in the town’s pageant.

It stars Judy Greer, Lauren Graham, and Pete Holmes, and was shot in Manitoba in December of 2023.

