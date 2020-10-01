WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will soon have to don a mask when they go to a medical facility in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, said this requirement will come into effect next week.

"Starting Wednesday, Oct. 7, the requirements for non-medical masks at all Manitoba health facilities including access centers, doctor's offices affiliated with our health regions, (and) community service providers will take effect province-wide," Roussin said a news conference Thursday afternoon.

He said this new mandate will stay in place throughout the pandemic and won't fluctuate, even if certain regions are in the orange or yellow levels of the Pandemic Response System.

"We just continue to advise Manitobans that our healthcare providers are safe, (and our) facilities are safe," Roussin said. "If you require health care, certainly attend. Certainly, keep in touch with the healthcare provider and follow their advice."

Roussin added people will not be denied medical attention if they don't have a mask and if someone has a medical exemption to not wear a mask, healthcare facilities will accommodate them.

Roussin also mentioned that this will apply to all healthcare settings that are operated by the government, which would include pharmacies if they are inside any healthcare facility.

This new mandate was announced as health officials announced an additional 36 cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 621.

Winnipeg has the most active cases in the province with 534.

There have been 2,029 cases in Manitoba since the first case was identified in early March.