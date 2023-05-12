Manitoba sport anglers want to see some changes to fishing regulations for tournaments
The competitive fishing community in Manitoba has some concerns about new regulations that went into effect at the beginning of April and how they impact the sport.
As part of the new regulations – which were announced by the province in February – year-round fishing is now allowed for certain species, licence changes were put into effect, and size restrictions were put on specific species to determine if they are allowed to be kept or not.
"Some of the changes to the (regulations), I kind of agreed with. A lot of the stuff put in there was good and it was meant to kind of preserve our fisheries," said Dino D'andreamatteo, who is the owner Walleye Mafia Bait and Tackle and is also an angling tournament organizer in Manitoba.
He said his one concern is if fish are caught during a tournament and they are over a certain length, anglers have to take a picture of them and then release them.
"So in past years, anglers would catch those fish and you'd look after them in your live well and you'd bring them in at the end of the day and weigh those fish."
That weighing process isn't possible anymore, which he says adds hurdles for tournament organizers.
"It's a big deal and a lot of that is going to be lost under the new rules and they're going to affect things."
He said organizers have tried to adjust by using apps to take pictures and videos of the caught fish, but he added they have their limitations.
"You're fishing in areas with low service, so you may have no internet service and when you do, it's very slow. So at the end of the day when all the tournaments (are over), anglers submit their photos and videos on those apps and tournament organizers need to go in and they need to download all that information and verify every picture."
D'andreamatteo said he would like to see some leeway or compromises from the province to some of the rules when tournaments are taking place.
"Each (tournament) should be looked at individually," he said "We need to look at those special exemptions."
Another concern D'andreamatteo has is these rules, when applied to tournaments, could result in fewer people entering.
"There's a lot of anglers that are choosing to go to tournaments in Saskatchewan as opposed to Manitoba if it's on the same weekend."
In an emailed statement to CTV News, a provincial spokesperson said these regulations are all about increasing the sustainability of Manitoba's fisheries.
"The new angling regulations provide an opportunity for (competitive fishing events) to showcase Manitoba's exceptional fisheries, by allowed a greater size range of fish to be entered into events through the use of Catch-Photo-Release," the spokesperson said. "In addition, by using new and innovative technologies, CFEs can diversify and promote new events that support Manitoba's economy and local tourism. The department is working with CFE organizers and providing support to help the industry transition to using Catch-Photo-Release."
D'andreamatteo said anglers in the province really care about preserving the fisheries in Manitoba and taking care of the fish throughout the province. He hopes some changes can be made so Manitoba anglers can show the care and respect to others across the country and around the world.
"Sports anglers, they want to protect and work towards keeping our fisheries one of the best in Canada and best in the world. We want Americans to come. All the rules and regulations that were changed weren't all bad, we do support many of them, but we really would like the government to take a look at exemptions or a process for that," said D'andreamatteo.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs after 3-2 loss against Panthers
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been eliminated from the playoffs.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Canada sees 60% increase in homeless support workers over 5 years
The number of homelessness support workers saw a 60.7 per cent increase between 2016 and 2021, when there were 10,130 people employed in the field.
Over half of Canadian hockey fans support the Toronto Maple Leafs in Stanley Cup playoffs: poll
A recent survey by Research Co. reveals that over half of Canadians are backing the Toronto Maple Leafs in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have garnered the backing of one in four Canadians.
Heat waves and flooding: A look at recent severe weather events in Canada and around the world
As the world nears the halfway mark of 2023, countries including Canada have encountered a number of severe weather events in recent weeks from major flooding to wildfires. CTVNews.ca looks at some of these weather events.
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation
The military says it has referred 93 cases of criminal sexual offences to civilian police since December 2021, and 64 of the cases are under investigation.
Regina
-
Regina woman who called 911 after mom cut Wi-Fi says police tweet doesn't tell whole story
A 23-year-old Regina woman who called 911 after her mother cut off their home’s Wi-Fi connection, said a tweet from a local police officer who responded to the call does not tell the whole story.
-
After a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob's Meats was up and running a week later
Just over two weeks after a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob’s Meats is up and running in a temporary space.
-
Newly signed Riders defensive lineman KeShaun Moore has ties to WWE
On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they had signed American defensive lineman KeShaun Moore. Moore also has a NIL (Next in Line) deal currently with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Remai Modern build went $8M over budget, museum has roof problems: report
Construction on Saskatoon's Remai Modern art museum went more than $8 million over budget and the building currently has problems with its roof, according to a city report.
-
Thief smashes window, leaves sour situation for Sask. candy shop owner
Things turned sour for a Prince Albert candy shop owner after her front window was smashed during a recent break-in.
-
Sask. fire forces over 150 residents to leave Buffalo River Dene Nation, with hundreds more on standby
Over 150 people have been evacuated from Saskatchewan’s Buffalo River Dene Nation due to a wildfire in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Trail cam videos capture spirit moose west of Timmins
A northern Ontario videographer has captured some rare footage of white moose, also known as ‘spirit moose.’
-
Judge ‘shocked’ after small dispute over a sign escalates into big legal battle for Sault businesses
Two companies in Sault Ste. Marie combined spent more than $30,000 in a legal battle to have a sign removed – with the fight continuing long after the sign was actually taken down.
-
Metis Nation responds to challenge from Robinson-Huron chiefs
The Metis Nation of Ontario says it does not require anyone's permission to be a people or community.
Edmonton
-
Fewer wildfires in Alberta Friday, but more expected to spark over the weekend
While the number of active wildfires in Alberta dropped from 82 Thursday to 74 Friday, officials expect that number to grow over the weekend and they're urging affected Albertans to be ready to leave for longer.
-
Several homes destroyed by fire in Drayton Valley, evacuation order extended another week
Four to six homes have been destroyed by fire in Drayton Valley, officials have confirmed, and they're preparing for a tough battle over the weekend as hot, dry weather sets in.
-
16 people hospitalized after smoky, foggy early morning crashes east of Edmonton
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in each of the pileups smoke and fog caused in Strathcona County early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs after 3-2 loss against Panthers
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been eliminated from the playoffs.
-
'I was horrified': Racist flyer found at Ajax school prompts police investigation
When Kinzie Ahmed learned that a racist flyer had been found at her children’s school in Ajax, she became scared for their safety.
-
Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identified
A woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.
Calgary
-
UCP candidates demand apology from NDP candidate for comments about energy industry
The United Conservative Party is demanding an apology from an NDP candidate for comments he made in a 2021 book about Alberta's energy sector.
-
Aiden Fink of Brooks named top CJHL forward
The Brooks Bandits got more good news Friday when Aiden Fink was named the top forward in the Canadian Junior Hockey League.
-
Alberta election campaign continues after minor drama at Danielle Smith announcement
The Alberta election is nearing the end of its second week, as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith dismisses concerns about over past musings about selling hospitals to private operators.
Montreal
-
Quebec plan to reduce surgery backlog 'naive' when hospitals are so short staffed: doctor
A new ambitious plan by the government to reduce the backlog of surgeries in Quebec is 'naive' and implausible because of severe staff shortages and exhaustion, according to the director of an anesthesiology department at a Montreal hospital.
-
No barking sign at Montreal dog park unleashes fury from pet owners
Some Montreal dog owners were stunned this week to learn the dog park they've been taking their furry friends to has suddenly outlawed barking. Violators could be fined between $500 and $2,000, according to a new sign posted outside the Jean-Talon - Provencher dog park in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
-
81-year-old Que. woman in critical condition after she was hit by a train
Montreal police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was struck by a train in Beaconsfield, Que. Friday evening. The woman was sent to hospital where she remained in critical condition into the night.
Ottawa
-
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
-
Truck driver killed in crash in Ottawa's rural south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a truck and an SUV at 8th Line Road and Parkway Road just after 5 p.m. Friday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'It felt like an explosion:' Ottawa family recounts car crashing into home
A Stittsville family of six can't return home after a teen driver slammed a stolen SUV through their front door last week.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandate
The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
Retired Nova Scotian finds herself without a family doctor
After losing her family doctor, Valerie Vaughan-Hines now worries about how she'll manage her health and her Type II diabetes, which requires regular check-ins with her doctor for blood work and other evaluations.
-
Construction work on Halifax Infirmary project to start 'within weeks'
Nova Scotia has reached an agreement with a construction firm on the Halifax Infirmary project.
Kitchener
-
Crown begins cross-examination of accused at Kitchener murder trial
Lawyers for the Crown began their cross-examination of Ager Hasan on Friday, as the Kitchener second-degree murder trial wraps up its third week.
-
How a 3-legged dog found his way home after 18 days in rural Ontario
Andre the dog went on the adventure of a lifetime that spanned 18 days and 35 kilometres, and he did it all on three legs.
-
Two children hurt after corrosive substance placed on public toilet seats in Baden, Ont. park
Two young children were hurt after a corrosive substance that police believe came from batteries was deliberately placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Surrey homicide victim identified as man previously reported missing
Homicide investigators have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in Surrey this week, saying the victim was reported missing earlier this month.
-
Health warning issued for customers who recently ate at East Vancouver McDonald's
Vancouver Coastal Health is warning patrons of an East Vancouver McDonald's that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
-
Traffic in Metro Vancouver back to pre-pandemic levels, even though not everyone's back in the office
Most roads and crossings in Metro Vancouver are back to pre-pandemic traffic levels according to statistics obtained by CTV News.
Vancouver Island
-
Man shot after ramming B.C. RCMP vehicle, injuring officer
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after an officer shot a man who the RCMP say drove into a police vehicle at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment, injuring an officer.
-
Saskatchewan family rescued from B.C. river
Just days after BC Hydro issued warnings to the public to stay out of the Puntledge River system, three individuals had to be rescued off a small island in the middle of the river Thursday evening.
-
104-year-old Victoria man completes final laps of 104-lap walk for charity
With more than 100 supporters cheering him on, veteran John Hillman walked the final 14 laps of 104 laps around the courtyard of his Oak Bay retirement home in his effort to raise money for the charity Save the Children.