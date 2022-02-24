Manitoba still waiting on millions of dollars in unpaid COVID-19 tickets and fines
Over 2,500 tickets for breaking health orders have been given out, totalling more than $3.5 million, but Manitoba has collected less than 15 per cent of the fines.
The province said it has issued 2,586 enforcement tickets throughout Manitoba, with the fine amount reaching $3,500,661.
But according to a provincial spokesperson, Manitoba has only been able to secure $458,785 in fines. This makes up 13.1 per cent of the total amount of fines.
"Although this figure represents a smaller percentage of the total fines issued, it is important to note that Manitoba's large-scale provincial enforcement efforts began in November 2020 and collection efforts are ongoing," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added if a person who receives a ticket doesn't respond to the ticket in the time indicted then by default they would be convicted and a $100 conviction penalty would be applied.
"In such cases, the individual would also be prohibited from obtaining or renewing a driver's license or vehicle registration until the amount is paid. Unpaid amounts are also sent to a collections agency for further collection action."
Manitoba Justice said on its website that if people want to dispute a ticket they can call 204-945-3156 and they can speak to a court representative.
It notes unpaid tickets could also affect a person's credit rating and result in more fees.
